COMAC and UAC launch widebody aircraft development JV

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) and United Aircraft Corporation of Russia (UAC) conducted (22-May-2017) an establishment ceremony for the "Long Range Wide Body Commercial Aircraft Program JV", creating China-Russia Commercial Aircraft International Co (CRAIC) based in Shanghai. CRAIC aims to develop a new generation long range widebody commercial aircraft, and "take charge of its commercial operation". R&D for the programme will be focused in Moscow, while assembly will be conducted in Shanghai, according to COMAC chairman Jin Zhuanglong (Bloomberg/Reuters, 22-May-2017). CRAIC is also in the process of adopting a "modern" enterprise governance structure, including a board of directors and supervisor board. UAC VP Vladislav Masalov has been appointed chairman of CRAIC. The proposed aircraft, planned for commissioning between 2025 and 2028, will have a range of about 12,000km, and a three class layout with 280 seats. Tenders for an engine supplier will be launched by the end of 2017. [more - original PR - English/Russian]