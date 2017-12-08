TWA AERO, GMF AeroAsia and Muan County Office sign MoU to offer MRO services at Muan Airport

TWA AERO and GMF AeroAsia, together with Muan County Office, signed (07-Dec-2017) a MoU to establish a business collaboration to offer commercial MRO services at Muan International Airport. The parties expect that, following a short period of final due diligence, a JV will be formed in early 2018 with a project completion date of 2020. TWA AERO selected GMF AeroAsia as its preferred supplier and partner for MRO services. The company stated: "This is a natural fit that aligns with their expansion plans and enhancing development in the East Asian region notably South Korea". TWA AERO evaluated multiple locations and selected Muan International Airport for its "distinct advantage" of being an international civil airport without limitations, coupled with extensive available development land. The project was assisted with full cooperation and support from the Muan County Office and Jellonam-do provincial government. [more - original PR]