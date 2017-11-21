Tuvalu becomes 192nd member state of ICAO

ICAO announced (20-Nov-2017) Tuvalu became its 192nd member state. Tuvalu deposited its notification of adherence to the Chicago Convention on 19-Oct-2017 and its ICAO Member State status became effective on 18-Nov-2017. Tuvalu will benefit from ICAO guidance and support in the development of its aviation policies, capacity building, and infrastructure development planning. This includes participation in aviation development opportunities, new international partnerships and strategic guidance under ICAO's global aviation safety, air navigation and security plans, as well as inclusion in critical aviation safety and security auditing programmes. Tuvalu will be encouraged to develop a State Action Plan on aviation emissions mitigation and participate in the ICAO Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, among other environmental programmes and targets for international air transport. [more - original PR]