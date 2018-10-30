Become a CAPA Member
30-Oct-2018 10:07 AM

Turkish President officiates naming of new Istanbul Airport

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Istanbul New Airport, announced (29-Oct-2018) it will be renamed 'Istanbul Airport'. Mr Erdoğan added Istanbul Ataturk Airport will be renamed 'Ataturk Airport', and will close for commercial activities when Istanbul Airport reaches full capacity. Ataturk will continue serve as an aviation fair ground and national garden. [more - original PR - Turkish]

