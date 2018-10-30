Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Oct-2018 9:46 AM

Turkish President: Istanbul Airport to act as 'most important transit centre' between east and west

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated (29-Oct-2018) development of Istanbul Airport will continue over the next 10 years, with final completion expected in 2028 and capacity increasing to 200 million passengers p/a. He argued the entry into service of the new airport on 29-Oct-2018 will transform Turkey into the "most important transit centre" between the western and eastern regions of the world. [more - original PR - Turkish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More