Turkish President: Istanbul Airport to act as 'most important transit centre' between east and west

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated (29-Oct-2018) development of Istanbul Airport will continue over the next 10 years, with final completion expected in 2028 and capacity increasing to 200 million passengers p/a. He argued the entry into service of the new airport on 29-Oct-2018 will transform Turkey into the "most important transit centre" between the western and eastern regions of the world. [more - original PR - Turkish]