Turkish Government extends Fraport TAV Antalya concession for managing Antalya Airport

Fraport announced (15-Feb-2021) the Turkish Government decided to extend the current concession for managing Antalya Airport by two years to the end of 2026 and to defer payment of the annual concession fee for 2022 to 2024. Fraport stated the agreement will help the Fraport TAV Antalya JV relaunch Antalya Airport "on a steady course" and maintain continuity during the COVID-19 crisis. [more - original PR]