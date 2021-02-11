11-Feb-2021 12:47 AM
Turkish Competition Authority approves Korean Air acquisition of Asiana Airlines
Korean Air received (10-Feb-2021) approval from the Turkish Competition Authority to acquire a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines for KRW1.8 trillion (USD1.6 billion) and subsequently merge the two airlines (Yonhap News/The Korea Herald, 10-Feb-2021). As previously reported by CAPA, the airline submitted requests for regulatory approval for the Asiana acquisition from antitrust authorities in eight foreign countries, including the US, China, Japan, Turkey, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan. [more - original PR - Korean]