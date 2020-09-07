Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Sep-2020 2:36 PM

Turkish airports pax drop 71.0% to 25.2m in the first eight months of 2020

DHMI reported (07-Sep-2020) the following traffic highlights across Turkish airports for the eight months ended Aug-2020:

  • Passengers: 25.2 million, -71.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 19.8 million, -56.7%;
    • International: 5.4 million, -86.9%;
  • Cargo: 823,457 tonnes, -49.0%;
    • Domestic: 188,586 tonnes, -50.6%;
    • International: 634,871 tonnes, -48.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 312,801, -53.8%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More