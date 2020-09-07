7-Sep-2020 2:36 PM
Turkish airports pax drop 71.0% to 25.2m in the first eight months of 2020
DHMI reported (07-Sep-2020) the following traffic highlights across Turkish airports for the eight months ended Aug-2020:
- Passengers: 25.2 million, -71.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 19.8 million, -56.7%;
- International: 5.4 million, -86.9%;
- Cargo: 823,457 tonnes, -49.0%;
- Domestic: 188,586 tonnes, -50.6%;
- International: 634,871 tonnes, -48.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 312,801, -53.8%;
- Domestic: 248,656, -38.1%;
- International: 64,145, -76.7%. [more - original PR]