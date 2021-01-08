Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Jan-2021 12:54 PM

Turkish airports pax down 65.8% to 40.9m in 2020

DHMI reported (07-Jan-2021) the following traffic highlights across Turkish airports for the 12 months ended Dec-2020:

  • Passengers: 40.9 million, -65.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 30.3 million, -53.6%;
    • International: 10.6 million, -80.5%;
  • Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, -39.6%;
    • Domestic: 306,369 tonnes, -43.1%;
    • International: 1.0 million tonnes, -38.5%;
  • Aircraft movements: 514,341, -46.1%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More