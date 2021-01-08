8-Jan-2021 12:54 PM
Turkish airports pax down 65.8% to 40.9m in 2020
DHMI reported (07-Jan-2021) the following traffic highlights across Turkish airports for the 12 months ended Dec-2020:
- Passengers: 40.9 million, -65.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 30.3 million, -53.6%;
- International: 10.6 million, -80.5%;
- Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, -39.6%;
- Domestic: 306,369 tonnes, -43.1%;
- International: 1.0 million tonnes, -38.5%;
- Aircraft movements: 514,341, -46.1%;
- Domestic: 403,214, -31.8%;
- International: 111,127, -69.4%. [more - original PR]