Turkish Airlines to move all operations to New Istanbul Airport from Dec-2018

Turkish Airlines, via its official Twitter Account, stated (11-Oct-2018) "The move from Istanbul Ataturk Airport to Istanbul New Airport will take place on 31-Dec-2018. All our operations after this date will be carried out at Istanbul New Airport". The carrier will operate additional domestic and international services from the new airport until 31-Dec-2018, while continuing to carry out main operation and existing schedule without changes at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. The carrier's first services from the new airport will operate to Ankara, Antalya, Izmir, Baku and Ercan. Turkish Airlines confirmed Istanbul New Airport will become operational with an official launch on 29-Oct-2018. Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi, via his personal Twitter account, stated sales opened for domestic Istanbul New Airport services.