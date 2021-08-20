Become a CAPA Member
Turkish Airlines to maintain summer frequency levels to US from Oct-2021

Turkish Airlines adjusted schedules for the following services, according to a 19-Aug-2021 GDS display:

  • Istanbul-Chicago O'Hare: Continue 12 times weekly service from 31-Oct-2021, extending the frequency increase for summer 2021 to year-round. To operate with Boeing 777-300ER equipment;
  • Istanbul-Los Angeles: Reduce frequency from 11 to 10 times weekly, effective 31-Oct-2021. The service was previously scheduled to reduce to seven times weekly at the end of summer 2021. To operate with 777-300ER;
  • Istanbul-Miami: Continue 10 times weekly service from 31-Oct-2021, extending the frequency increase for summer 2021 to year-round. To operate with 787-9;
  • Istanbul-San Francisco: Continue 10 times weekly service from 31-Oct-2021, extending the frequency increase for summer 2021 to year-round. To operate with 777-300ER.

