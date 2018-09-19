Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Sep-2018 9:34 AM

Turkish Airlines to increase traffic to 120m pax and fleet to 500 aircraft by 2023

Turkish Airlines confirmed (18-Sep-2018) plans to increase traffic to 120 million passengers and its fleet to 500 aircraft by 2023, with the help of Istanbul New Airport. Chairman İlker Aycı said: "As the new home of Turkish Airlines, this will allow us for greater capacity and increased network, allowing corporate travellers a streamlined and innovative services and state-of-the-art lounge facilities meaning an even better travel experience for business travellers". [more - original PR - English/Turkish]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More