Turkish Airlines to increase traffic to 120m pax and fleet to 500 aircraft by 2023

Turkish Airlines confirmed (18-Sep-2018) plans to increase traffic to 120 million passengers and its fleet to 500 aircraft by 2023, with the help of Istanbul New Airport. Chairman İlker Aycı said: "As the new home of Turkish Airlines, this will allow us for greater capacity and increased network, allowing corporate travellers a streamlined and innovative services and state-of-the-art lounge facilities meaning an even better travel experience for business travellers". [more - original PR - English/Turkish]