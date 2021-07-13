Become a CAPA Member
Loading
13-Jul-2021 11:06 AM

Turkish Airlines to increase Chicago, New York and San Francisco frequency

Turkish Airlines scheduled frequency increases for the following US services, according to a 12-Jul-2021 GDS display:

  • Istanbul-Chicago O'Hare: Increase from 10 to 12 times weekly, effective 23-Jul-2021 to 30-Oct-2021;
  • Istanbul-New York JFK: Increase from 17 to 19 times weekly, effective 25-Jul-2021 to 31-Oct-2021;
  • Istanbul-San Francisco: Increase from 10 to 11 times weekly, effective 28-Jul-2021 to 31-Oct-2021.

The airline operates the services with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More