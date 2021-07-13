Turkish Airlines to increase Chicago, New York and San Francisco frequency

Turkish Airlines scheduled frequency increases for the following US services, according to a 12-Jul-2021 GDS display:

Istanbul-Chicago O'Hare: Increase from 10 to 12 times weekly, effective 23-Jul-2021 to 30-Oct-2021;

Istanbul-New York JFK: Increase from 17 to 19 times weekly, effective 25-Jul-2021 to 31-Oct-2021;

Istanbul-San Francisco: Increase from 10 to 11 times weekly, effective 28-Jul-2021 to 31-Oct-2021.

The airline operates the services with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.