13-Sep-2018 9:48 AM
Turkish Airlines to establish Albania JV to operate passenger and cargo services
Turkish Airlines announced (12-Sep-2018) a decision to establish a JV based in Albania to operate in the field of passenger and cargo transportation. The company will be established with capital of up to USD30 million. Turkish Airlines will hold a 49% stake in the company, MDN Investment SHPK will hold a 41% stake and Albcontrol, representing Albania's Government, a 10% stake. [more - original PR]