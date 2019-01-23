Become a CAPA Member
Turkish Airlines to commence full scale Istanbul Airport operations from Mar-2019

Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi̇, via his official Twitter account, announced (22-Jan-2019) plans to commence full scale operations at Istanbul Airport from 03-Mar-2019. The carrier opened maintenance, repair, cargo, cabin interior products and unit load facilities at Istanbul Airport, with more facilities to be opened by Mar-2019 (Anadolu Agency, 22-Jan-2019). Turkish Airlines operated the first scheduled service from the new airport on 31-Oct-2018, as previously reported by CAPA. 

