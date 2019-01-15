15-Jan-2019 9:16 AM
Turkish Airlines releases 2019 guidance: Pax to reach 80m with ASK growth between 7% and 8%
Turkish Airlines released (15-Jan-2019) the following guidance regarding traffic and financial targets for 2019, following 2019 budget approval by the board:
- Traffic:
- Passengers: 80 million;
- Domestic: 33 million;
- International: 47 million;
- Passenger load factor: Between 81% and 82%;
- ASKs: Increase of 7% to 8% year-on-year;
- Turkey: +3%;
- Middle East: +11%;
- Europe: +6%;
- Far East: 8%;
- America: +7%;
- Africa: +15%;
- Cargo: 1.45 million tonnes, increase of 3% to 4%;
- Financial:
- Revenue: USD14.1 billion;
- Jet fuel consumption: Increase of 8% to 9%;
- Average jet fuel price with fuel hedge: USD715 per ton;
- EBITDAR: Between 22% and 24%;
- CASK excluding fuel: Increase of 3% to 5%. [more - original PR]