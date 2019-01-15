Become a CAPA Member
Loading
15-Jan-2019 9:16 AM

Turkish Airlines releases 2019 guidance: Pax to reach 80m with ASK growth between 7% and 8%

Turkish Airlines released (15-Jan-2019) the following guidance regarding traffic and financial targets for 2019, following 2019 budget approval by the board:

  • Traffic:
    • Passengers: 80 million;
      • Domestic: 33 million;
      • International: 47 million;
    • Passenger load factor: Between 81% and 82%;
    • ASKs: Increase of 7% to 8% year-on-year;
    • Cargo: 1.45 million tonnes, increase of 3% to 4%;
  • Financial:
    • Revenue: USD14.1 billion;
    • Jet fuel consumption: Increase of 8% to 9%;
    • Average jet fuel price with fuel hedge: USD715 per ton;
    • EBITDAR: Between 22% and 24%;
    • CASK excluding fuel: Increase of 3% to 5%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More