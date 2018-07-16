Turkish Airlines receives first A321neo in cabin flex configuration

Turkish Airlines received (13-Jul-2018) the first A321neo in cabin flex configuration. The A321neo is the carrier's first narrowbody with an internet system. The aircraft allows for flexible cabin configurations with a maximum of 244 passengers in a high density arrangement. This aircraft is the first of 92 ordered in 2013 and is configured with 20 business and 162 economy class seats. 40 units of the order will be delivered in a configuration of 16 business and 174 economy class seats. Chairman İlker Aycı said: "One of the most important components in reaching our 2023 targets is of course to constitute a sufficient and young fleet". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]