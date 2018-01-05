Turkish Airlines announces targets and expectations for 2018

Turkish Airlines announced (04-Jan-2018) the following targets and expectations for 2018:
- Passengers: 74 million;
- Domestic: 33 million;
- International: Passenger load factor: 79% to 80%;
- Capacity (ASKs): +5% to 6%;
- Turkey: +10%;
- Middle East: +9%;
- Europe: +6%;
- Far East: +6%;
- America: +4%;
- Africa: +3%;
- Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, +21%;
- Jet fuel consumption: +9%;
- Average jet fuel: USD633 per ton;
- Sales revenue: USD11.8 billion;
- Cost per ASK: +3% to 5%;
- Unconsolidated EBITDAR margin: 21% to 22%;
- Consolidated EBITDAR margin: 23% to 24%. [more - original PR]