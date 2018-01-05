Loading
5-Jan-2018 10:28 AM

Turkish Airlines announces targets and expectations for 2018

Turkish Airlines announced (04-Jan-2018) the following targets and expectations for 2018:

  • Passengers: 74 million;
    • Domestic: 33 million;
    • International: Passenger load factor: 79% to 80%;
  • Capacity (ASKs): +5% to 6%;
  • Cargo: 1.3 million tonnes, +21%;
  • Jet fuel consumption: +9%;
  • Average jet fuel: USD633 per ton;
  • Sales revenue: USD11.8 billion;
  • Cost per ASK: +3% to 5%;
  • Unconsolidated EBITDAR margin: 21% to 22%;
  • Consolidated EBITDAR margin: 23% to 24%. [more - original PR]

