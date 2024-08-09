9-Aug-2024 4:06 PM
Turkish Airlines outlines network development plans
Turkish Airlines announced (06-Aug-2024) plans to launch services to the following destinations:
- Domestic: Bayburt and Yozgat;
- Americas: Orlando, Lima, Santiago and Rio de Janeiro;
- Europe: Atyrau, Bergen, Glasgow, Iasi, Katowice, Nantes, Newcastle and Timisoara;
- Middle East: Abha, Salalah and Mitiga;
- Africa: Aswan, Brazzaville, Hargeisa, Lome, Monrovia, Port Sudan and Windhoek;
- South Pacific and Asia: Sydney and Phnom Penh. [more - original PR]