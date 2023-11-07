7-Nov-2023 5:23 PM
Turkish Airlines outlines future destination plans
Turkish Airlines listed (01-Nov-2023) the following future destinations:
- Africa: Aswan, Brazzaville, Hargeisa, Lome, Monrovia, Port Sudan and Windhoek;
- Americas: Denver, Detroit, Lima, Orlando, Rio de Janeiro and Santiago;
- Asia Pacific: Atyrau, Melbourne, Osaka, Phnom Penh and Sydney;
- Europe: Bayburt, Bergen, Glasgow, Iasi, Katowice, Nantes, Newcastle, Timisoara and Yozgat;
- Middle East: Abha and Salalah. [more - original PR]