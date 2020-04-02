Become a CAPA Member
2-Apr-2020 10:01 AM

Turkish Airlines implements measures to decrease operational expenses

Turkish Airlines implemented (01-Apr-2020) measures to decrease operational expenses and increase financial liquidity, in response to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The carrier commenced an voluntary unpaid leave programme and short term allowance application to decrease personnel expenses. A significant part of capital expenditure is reduced or postponed. Turkish Airlines is also evaluating new options to maintain the level of liquidity and is negotiating with suppliers to revise the payment schedule. [more - original PR]

