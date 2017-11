Turkish Airlines CCO Ahmet Olmuştur, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) the Turkish Airlines Group, including AnadoluJet, is expected to handle 69 million passengers in 2017. The carrier is growing at a 14% compound annual growth rate, more than three times the world average. Mr Olmuştur said a key aspect of Turkish Airlines' success in the last 15 years is the growth of international passenger traffic.