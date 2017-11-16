Turkish Airlines chairman forecasts continuation of 'growth trend'

Turkish Airlines chairman İlker Aycı announced (15-Nov-2017) plans to "continue the growth trend". Mr Aycı said: "The net profit recorded in 3Q2017, clearly demonstrates our capacity to generate cash... our march will continue to position Istanbul as a major hub". Turkish Airlines recorded a record net profit of USD939 million in 3Q2017. The number of destinations served by the carrier reached 300 in 3Q2017, including 49 domestic and 251 international destinations in 120 countries. The fleet of Turkish Airlines contains 329 aircraft, including 223 narrowbody, 90 widebody and 16 cargo aircraft. [more - original PR]