Turkish Airlines' Boeing widebody order builds on significant Boeing narrowbody numbers

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Turkish Airlines' intent to buy 40 Dreamliner 787-9s signals the end of its widebody order drought' stated (03-Oct-2017) the carrier's intent to order new Boeing widebodies builds on Turkish Airlines' significant narrowbody numbers produced by the US manufacturer. The carrier's narrowbody fleet is more evenly divided between Airbus and Boeing, although skewed towards Boeing. The CAPA Fleet Database records 123 Boeing 737 variants and 99 A320 family variants in service with Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary Anadolujet as at 25-Sep-2017. In addition, THY has outstanding orders for 100 Boeing 737 MAX-8s and 10 737 MAX-9s, as well as orders for 92 A321neos. [more - CAPA Analysis]