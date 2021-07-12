Turkish Airlines announces wage increase

Turkish Airlines decided (09-Jul-2021) to increase the wages of domestic personnel, and foreign personnel working on reopened international routes, by a minimum of 10% in addition to inflation, effective 01-Jul-2021. The decision was based on an assessment by the airline's board, "taking into account the sacrifices made by our employees during the pandemic, the steps towards loosening pandemic restrictions in all countries, and the cautious optimism of the widespread vaccination practices developed against COVID-19". [more - original PR]