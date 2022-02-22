Turkish Airlines announces increased summer 2022 operations

Turkish Airlines announced (21-Feb-2022) plans to operate 388 weekly services from Turkey to 47 cities in 29 countries throughout summer 2022. The carrier is set to operate 46 weekly services to the UK, while Russia will be served with 22 weekly services. Turkish Airlines executive committee and board chairman Ahmet Bolat noted travel demand "from all over the world are increasing even more as the summer season is approaching". [more - original PR]