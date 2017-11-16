Turkish Airlines Group operating profit increases three fold in 3Q2017

Turkish Airlines Group reported (15-Nov-2017) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Revenue: USD3606 million, +23.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger: USD3207 million, +22.2%;
- Cargo: USD343 million, +38.3%;
- Total costs: USD2718 million, +0.5%;
- Fuel: USD815 million, +7.2%;
- Labour: USD431 million, -9.8%;
- Operating profit: USD888 million, +293%;
- Net profit: USD697 million, +279%;
- Cost per ASK: USD 5.45 cents, -2.4%;
- Total assets: USD18,647 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD2443 million;
- Total liabilities: USD13,336 million.