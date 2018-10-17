Turkey Transport Minister: National air traffic expected to reach 350m p/a by 2050

Turkey's Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan said (16-Oct-2018) demand for air transport in Turkey is expected to increase from 195 million to 350 million passengers p/a from 2023 to 2050. The number of airports will increase from 55 in 2018 to 65 in 2023, he continued. "When we reach 2023, we will provide the infrastructure to meet the needs of our citizens in every facet of transportation and communications", Mr Turhan concluded. [more - original PR - Turkish]