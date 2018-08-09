Become a CAPA Member
Turkey DHMI reports Jul-2018 pax up 6%, on strong international growth

Turkey DHMI reported (07-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 19.1 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.5 million, -2.4%;
    • International: 10.6 million, +13.2%;
  • Cargo: 350,156 tons, +5.9%;
    • Domestic: 80,676 tons, -2.5%;
    • International: 269,480 tons, +8.7%;
  • Aircraft movements: 134,012, +1.4%;

