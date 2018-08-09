9-Aug-2018 2:25 PM
Turkey DHMI reports Jul-2018 pax up 6%, on strong international growth
Turkey DHMI reported (07-Aug-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 19.1 million, +5.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.5 million, -2.4%;
- International: 10.6 million, +13.2%;
- Cargo: 350,156 tons, +5.9%;
- Domestic: 80,676 tons, -2.5%;
- International: 269,480 tons, +8.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 134,012, +1.4%;
- Domestic: 68,154, -6.4%;
- International: 65,858, +11.0%. [more - original PR - Turkish]