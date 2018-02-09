Turkey DHMI achieves highest January passenger numbers since 2008 in Jan-2018

Turkey DHMI reported (08-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

Passengers: 12.0 million, +29.1% year-on-year;

Domestic: 7.7 million, +28.3%; International: 4.3 million, +30.7%;

Cargo: 236,286 tons, +31.9%;

Domestic: 64,027 tons, +24.3%; International: 172,259 tons, +35.0%;

Aircraft movements: 88,606, +15.6%;

Domestic: 57,141, +17.1%; International: 31,465, +12.9%.



According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, this is the highest level of January passenger traffic for the airport since 2008. [more - original PR]