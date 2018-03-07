7-Mar-2018 3:36 PM
Turkey DHMI reports double digit pax growth in Feb-2018
Turkey DHMI reported (06-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 10.6 million, +17.9% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.7 million, +15.3%;
- International: 3.9 million, +22.6%;
- Cargo: 218,343 tons, +23.0%;
- Domestic: 54,649 tons, +15.5%;
- International: 163,694 tons, +25.7%;
- Aircraft movements: 80,344, +3.3%;
- Domestic: 51,741, +0.8%;
- International: 28,603, +8.2%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the Turkey DHMI's 14th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR - Turkish]