8-May-2018 12:31 PM

Turkey DHMI reports double digit pax growth in Apr-2018

Turkey DHMI reported (07-May-2018) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 14.0 million, +16.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.0 million, +16.2%;
    • International: 6.0 million, +16.7%;
  • Cargo: 279,086 tons, +10.1%;
    • Domestic: 62,028 tons, +11.1%;
    • International: 217,058 tons, +9.8%;
  • Aircraft movements: 104,702, +7.0%;
    • Domestic: 63,910, +6.9%;
    • International: 40,792, +7.2%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, Apr-2018 marked the Turkey DHMI's 14th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR - Turkish]

