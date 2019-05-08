8-May-2019 12:21 PM
Turkey DHMI reports double digit pax decline in the four months ended Apr-2019
DHMI reported (07-May-2019) the following traffic highlights in the four months ended Apr-2019:
- Passengers: 41.1 million, -16.6% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 24.5 million, -18.8%;
- International: 16.7 million, -13.3%;
- Cargo: 870,267 tons, -11.4%;
- Domestic: 195,675 tons, -14.6%;
- International: 674,592 tons, -10.4%;
- Aircraft movements: 318,700, -13.7%;
- Domestic: 197,837, -15.2%;
- International: 120,863, -11.1%. [more - original PR - Turkish]
*Ataturk Airport closed on 05-Apr-2019 and Turkish Airlines completed a transfer of its entire passenger operations from Ataturk to Istanbul Airport on 06-Apr-2019.