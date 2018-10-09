9-Oct-2018 1:05 PM
Turkey DHMI reports double digit international pax growth in Sep-2018
Turkey DHMI reported (08-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:
- Passengers: 17.5 million, +4.3% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.8 million, -4.1%;
- International: 9.7 million, +12.3%;
- Cargo: 344,028 tons, +7.3%;
- Domestic: 73,843 tons, -4.7%;
- International: 270,185 tons, +11.1%;
- Aircraft movements: 122,953, -0.8%;
-
- Domestic: 63,362, -7.5%;
- International: 59,591, +7.5%. [more - original PR - Turkish]