9-Oct-2018 1:05 PM

Turkey DHMI reports double digit international pax growth in Sep-2018

Turkey DHMI reported (08-Oct-2018) the following traffic highlights for Sep-2018:

  • Passengers: 17.5 million, +4.3% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.8 million, -4.1%;
    • International: 9.7 million, +12.3%;
  • Cargo: 344,028 tons, +7.3%;
    • Domestic: 73,843 tons, -4.7%;
    • International: 270,185 tons, +11.1%;
  • Aircraft movements: 122,953, -0.8%;

