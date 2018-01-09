Loading
Turkey DHMI pax up 18%, cargo up 11% in Dec-2017; 160.6m pax in 2017

Turkey DHMI reported (08-Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 11.6 million, +18.3% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 7.3 million, +19.4%;
      • International: 4.2 million, +16.4%;
    • Cargo: 230,341 tons, +11.4%;
      • Domestic: 53,395 tons, +14.0%;
      • International: 176,946 tons, +10.7%;
    • Aircraft movements: 89,414, +5.7%;
      • Domestic: 57,808, +5.8%;
      • International: 31,606, +5.4%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 160.6 million, +12.2%;
      • Domestic: 88.0 million, +7.5%;
      • International: 72.6 million, +18.4%;
    • Cargo: 3.0 million tons, +11.6%;
      • Domestic: 748,536 tons, +4.9%;
      • International: 2.3 million tons, +14.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 1.2 million, +4.7%;

