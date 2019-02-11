11-Feb-2019 2:32 PM
Turkey DHMI pax down 7.1% to 11.2m in Jan-2019
DHMI reported (09-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for its airports for Jan-2019:
- Passengers: 11.2 million, -7.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 6.7 million, -13%;
- International: 4.5 million, +3.7%;
- Cargo: 239,124 tons, +1.2%;
- Domestic: 55,169 tons, -13.8%;
- International: 183,955 tons, +6.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 83,235, -6.0%;
- Domestic: 49,838, -12.8%;
- International: 33,397, +6.2%.