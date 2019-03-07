7-Mar-2019 12:22 PM
Turkey DHMI pax down 6% in the two months ended Feb-2019
DHMI reported (06-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights in the two months ended Feb-2019:
- Passengers: 21.3 million, -6.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 12.7 million, -12.4%;
- International: 8.6 million, +5.1%;
- Cargo: 462,187 tons, +1.6%;
- Domestic: 104,203 tons, -12.3%;
- International: 357,984 tons, +6.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 160,871, -4.8%;
- Domestic: 97,633, -10.3%;
- International: 63,238, +5.3%.