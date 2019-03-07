Become a CAPA Member
Loading
7-Mar-2019 12:22 PM

Turkey DHMI pax down 6% in the two months ended Feb-2019

DHMI reported (06-Mar-2019) the following traffic highlights in the two months ended Feb-2019:

  • Passengers: 21.3 million, -6.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 12.7 million, -12.4%;
    • International: 8.6 million, +5.1%;
  • Cargo: 462,187 tons, +1.6%;
    • Domestic: 104,203 tons, -12.3%;
    • International: 357,984 tons, +6.6%;
  • Aircraft movements: 160,871, -4.8%;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More