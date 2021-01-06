Tunisia's Ministry of Transport appoints new director general of Tunisair
Tunisia's Ministry of Transport, via its official Facebook account, announced (05-Jan-2021) the appointment of Olfa Al-Hamdi as director general of Tunisair. Olfa Al-Hamdi will be developing the carrier's strategic action plan, as well as enhancing its competitiveness in global markets.
