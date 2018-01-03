Tunisia reports record tourist arrivals in 2017

Tunisia's Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (02-Jan-2018) tourist arrivals increased 23.2% year-on-year to a record 7.05 million in 2017. Arrivals from Europe increased 20% and arrivals from Maghreb countries increased 31%. Tourism revenue reached TND2.7 billion (USD1.1 billion). The Ministry noted several developments in 2017, including the lifting of travel restrictions by Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and the UK; the return of Air Malta, Brussels Airlines, Thomas Cook and TUIfly; and the signing of an air services agreement between Tunisia and the EU.