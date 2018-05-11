Loading
11-May-2018 4:03 PM

Tunisair reports 319,821 pax in Apr-2018

Tunisair, via its official Facebook account, reported (09-May-2018) a 2.2% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers to 319,821 in Apr-2018. Load factor improved by 1ppt to 77.4%. Europe traffic grew 2.4% and accounted for 71.7% of the total. Africa traffic grew 12.1% and accounted for 15.7% of the total. Middle East traffic grew 9.2% and accounted for 12.1% of the total. North America (Montreal) traffic grew 95% and accounted for 1.1% of the total.

