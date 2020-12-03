Become a CAPA Member
3-Dec-2020 3:51 PM

Tunisair records 70% drop in traffic during 2020, hopes to restore commercial activity by 2021

Tunisair, via its official Facebook account, reported (02-Dec-2020) a 70% year-on-year decline in passenger traffic during 2020. In order to mitigate the negative impacts of  the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, Tunisair plans to cut costs, dispense with unnecessary services and utilise the number of aircraft that will meet safety and security requirements. The carrier hopes to restore commercial activity by 2021 and establish its reform and development programme.

