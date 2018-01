Tunisair, via its official Facebook account, reported (29-Jan-2018) passenger numbers increased 16% year-on-year to 772,108 in 4Q2017 and 17.1% to 3.5 million in 2017. The growth was mainly attributed to a 141% increase in charter and pilgrimage activities. Load factor improved from 71.4% in 2016 to 74.4% in 2017. Transportation revenue increased 35% to TND272.6 million (USD114.2 million) in 4Q2017.