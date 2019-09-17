TUI seeks to list an additional 1.1m shares on London Stock Exchange

TUI Group applied (16-Sep-2019) to the UK Listing Authority for the admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority of 1,119,284 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the company and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of such new shares to trading on the main market for listed securities. The new shares have been issued credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with all other existing issued ordinary shares in the company. [more - original PR]