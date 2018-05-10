Loading
10-May-2018 5:04 PM

TUI Group revenue up 6% in Q2FY2018

TUI Group reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
    • Revenue: EUR3264 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
    • Underlying EBITDA (loss): (EUR133.7 million), compared to a loss of EUR154.0 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (EUR141.5 million), compared to a loss of EUR163.9 million;
  • Six months ended 31-Mar-2018:
    • Revenue: EUR6354 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
    • Underlying EBITDA (loss): (EUR158.6 million), compared to a loss of EUR214.3 million;
    • Net profit (loss): (EUR200.2 million), compared to a loss of EUR245.5 million;
    • Total assets: EUR14,033 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1338 million;
    • Total liabilities: EUR11,040 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More