10-May-2018 5:04 PM
TUI Group revenue up 6% in Q2FY2018
TUI Group reported (09-May-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: EUR3264 million, +6.3% year-on-year;
- Underlying EBITDA (loss): (EUR133.7 million), compared to a loss of EUR154.0 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (EUR141.5 million), compared to a loss of EUR163.9 million;
- Six months ended 31-Mar-2018:
- Revenue: EUR6354 million, +7.2% year-on-year;
- Underlying EBITDA (loss): (EUR158.6 million), compared to a loss of EUR214.3 million;
- Net profit (loss): (EUR200.2 million), compared to a loss of EUR245.5 million;
- Total assets: EUR14,033 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR1338 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR11,040 million.