TUI Group outlines fleet renewal strategy

TUI Group outlined (29-Jan-2018) its fleet renewal strategy, as follows:
- Fleet renewal will be complete by 2023;
- 70 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order including 52 737 MAX 8 and 18 737 MAX 10;
- Nine 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2018. To be operated by TUI in Belgium, Sweden, UK and the Netherlands;
- 20% lower kerosene consumption, 14% lower carbon emissions and 40% reduction in noise footprint compared to aircraft of the same size previously operated by TUI;
- TUI operates a fleet of 150 aircraft.