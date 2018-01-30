Loading
TUI Group outlines fleet renewal strategy

TUI Group outlined (29-Jan-2018) its fleet renewal strategy, as follows:

  • Fleet renewal will be complete by 2023;
  • 70 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order including 52 737 MAX 8 and 18 737 MAX 10;
  • Nine 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2018. To be operated by TUI in Belgium, SwedenUK and the Netherlands;
  • 20% lower kerosene consumption, 14% lower carbon emissions and 40% reduction in noise footprint compared to aircraft of the same size previously operated by TUI;
  • TUI operates a fleet of 150 aircraft. [more - original PR]

