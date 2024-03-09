TUI director of airline operations: Passengers have high expectations given current ticket prices

TUI director of airline operations Brendan Kelly, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition 2024, stated (08-Mar-2024) "people want really clear communication" labelling this a "huge focus area for us". Mr Kelly noted "passengers managed properly in a delay scenario "give us a much better net promoter score". He added "given the ticket price at the moment, the expectation is really high when it comes to delivery".