19-Oct-2017 11:46 AM

TTF: Streamlining trans Tasman border control could cut 90 minutes from travel times

Transport and Tourism Foundation (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA-ACTE New Zealand Aviation and Corporate Travel Summit, stated (17-Oct-2017) the productivity outcomes out of the trans Tasman reform would "take an hour and half out of the commute". As previously reported by CAPA – Centre for Aviation, TTF recently released a report titled 'Fast Forward: Streamlining trans-Tasman Air Travel'outlining avenues to "deliver a smarter, better experience for passengers flying between Australia and  New Zealand". Ms Osmond believes reform would: remove 1.2 million people out of the international queues; reduce congestion, improve visitor experience, improve efficiency and productivity for airlines and airports; and simplification of border processing.

