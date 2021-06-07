TTF CEO: Australia 'could become one of the only major countries' without border reopening targets

Tourism & Transport Forum Australia (TTF) CEO Margy Osmond stated (04-Jun-2021) Australia "could become one of the only major countries in the world without a comprehensive and well understood timeframe and targets for reopening". Ms Osmond said the absence of international tourism "is setting our sector back" by approximately AUD4 billion (USD3.1 billion) per month, adding: "We can't expect domestic travellers to fill this void - particularly when we're still facing uncertainty around state borders". [more - original PR]