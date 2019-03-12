12-Mar-2019 7:05 AM
TTF and Nielsen report Australians want more tourism
Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) in collaboration with Nielsen reported (11-Mar-2019) Australians understand and value tourism within the country, outlining:
- 78% of individuals surveyed believed tourism bolsters the economy, while 57% believe that the government needs to invest more money to promote Australia overseas;
- 65% of participants feel that it is time for the government to focus more on the tourism sector and 69% believe more taxpayers dollars should be invested promoting regional tourism;
- 79% of Australians surveyed are unaware that each individual leaving Australia pays an AUD60 (USD40) movement charge. [more - original PR]