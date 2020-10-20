TSA screens 6.1m pax in one week, highest weekly volume since start of COVID-19

US TSA announced (19-Oct-2020) the screening of 6.1 million passengers at nationwide checkpoints from 12-Oct-2020 to 18-Oct-2020, including more than one million passengers screened in a single day. The weekly volume represented the highest weekly volume for the TSA since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The single day passenger volume of more than one million also marked the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since 17-Mar-2020. [more - original PR]