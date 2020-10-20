Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Oct-2020 9:24 AM

TSA screens 6.1m pax in one week, highest weekly volume since start of COVID-19

US TSA announced (19-Oct-2020) the screening of 6.1 million passengers at nationwide checkpoints from 12-Oct-2020 to 18-Oct-2020, including more than one million passengers screened in a single day. The weekly volume represented the highest weekly volume for the TSA since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The single day passenger volume of more than one million also marked the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since 17-Mar-2020. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More